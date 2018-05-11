CLICK THE PLAY BUTTON ABOVE TO WATCH VIDEO ON THIS PAGE.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four-time GRAMMY® Nominee Matthew West released his new music video today for “Becoming Me” as a tribute to moms this Mother’s Day. Found on West’s latest chart-topping album, All In, the heartfelt song was written to honor his wife, Emily, along with his own Mother.

“This is a song in honor of all the moms who go all in every day, raising us well and loving us strong. I wrote ‘Becoming Me’ in honor of my mom and my wife, and that’s why it means so much to me,” said West. “I hope this video touches your heart as much as it does mine. If your mom is living, tell her how much you appreciate her. If your mom is no longer with you, take some time to remember where you came from. If your relationship with your mother is strained, ask God what forgiveness might look like. Happy Mother’s Day!”