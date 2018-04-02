In our latest installment of CCM Magazine‘s Features On Film, host Andrew Greer joins Centricity Music standout Jordan Feliz. Having gone Number One at Billboard in just its first week, Greer dives into the process of creating a follow-up release after a successful project and the challenges—both seen an unexpected—that accompany such a task.

“Crippling,” said Feliz when pressed about the making of what would become his sophomore Centricity Music release Future (buy). “Whenever I started writing for this new record, the first four months were actually filled with severe anxiety. I had never had a panic attack in my life, but I just started having panic attacks every week.”

This Features On Film offers Greer’s interview with Feliz, and a special acoustic rendition of “Witness”—the first single released from Future —performed at the Centricity offices in Franklin, TN.. The performance footage begins at 15:07 into the interview. Watch the entire episode on this page by clicking the “play” button above. Please stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for more Jordan Feliz and Features On Film coverage coming soon!

Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - image

About The Author

Andrew Greer
Contributor

Andrew Greer is a multiple Dove Award-nominated singer/songwriter, respected author, and co-creator of the innovative Hymns for Hunger tour with Cindy Morgan, raising awareness and resources for hunger relief organizations in hundreds of cities across the country. On tour, Andrew has shared the stage with folks like Amy Grant, Brandon Heath and Andrew Peterson. His songs have been recorded by artists like Jaci Velasquez, Seth & Nirva and Nic Gonzales (of Salvador). And his first book – Transcending Mysteries – co-authored with Ginny Owens, was published by Thomas Nelson in 2015. Andrew is also host of CCM Magazine’s “Features on Film” series, featuring one-on-one conversations with some of music’s biggest artists. For more information visit: andrew-greer.com or hymnsforhunger.com.

