Would you rather eat only Brussels sprouts for the rest of your life or smell like Brussels sprouts for the rest of your life?

This was one of the questions Catalyst Atlanta (click to attend) attendees answered as they pulled into the parking lot of Infinite Energy Arena, wondering which direction they should turn to park. One answer sent them left, one answer sent them right. Their decision determined their direction.

A simple game of “Would you Rather …?” presented every attendee with a question I ask my team before each event: “Will you have fun?” As a leader, one of the best things I can do is create margin for rest and play, and then extend the invitation. From the moment an attendee pulls into the parking lot, the choice to embrace the joy offered is literally in their hands.

You can thank our Catalyst (learn more) Operations Team for turning your first point of engagement from what could be a frustrating task into a light-hearted experience. They spend their time and energy intentionally constructing ways for leaders like you to take a breath, smile, dance, and laugh. Whether it’s a hot air balloon ride in the parking lot, Krispy Kreme donuts at check-in, or a dance party on the lawn, their goal is to make space for each leader to be refreshed through rest and play, guiding your heart, mind, and soul into a posture to receive in the days ahead.

“It is requisite for the relaxation of the mind that we make use, from time to time, of playful deeds and jokes.” –Thomas Aquinas



