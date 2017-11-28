CCM Magazine exclusively launches this acoustic video of the Integrity Music duo Seth & Nirva‘s performance of the Christmas classic, “O Come Let Us Adore Him.” To watch the video on this page, please click the “play” button above. Also, pick up Seth & Nirva’s current album, Never Alone (buy) by clicking the album cover below:
Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee,
God of glory, Lord of love;
Hearts unfold like flow’rs before Thee,
Op’ning to the sun above.
O come let us adore Him
(repeat)
All Thy works with joy surround Thee,
Earth and heav’n reflect Thy rays,
Stars and angels sing around Thee,
Center of unbroken praise.
O come let us adore Him
(repeat)
O come let us adore Him
O come let us bow before Him
Mortals, join the happy chorus,
Which the morning stars began;
Father love is reigning o’er us,
Brother love binds man to man.
O come let us adore Him
(repeat)
RELATED CONTENT:
GIVE! | Check out the 2017 Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.