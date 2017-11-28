CCM Magazine exclusively launches this acoustic video of the Integrity Music duo Seth & Nirva‘s performance of the Christmas classic, “O Come Let Us Adore Him.” To watch the video on this page, please click the “play” button above. Also, pick up Seth & Nirva’s current album, Never Alone (buy) by clicking the album cover below:

Seth & Nirva, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee,
God of glory, Lord of love;
Hearts unfold like flow’rs before Thee,
Op’ning to the sun above.

O come let us adore Him
(repeat)

All Thy works with joy surround Thee,
Earth and heav’n reflect Thy rays,
Stars and angels sing around Thee,
Center of unbroken praise.

O come let us adore Him
(repeat)
O come let us adore Him
O come let us bow before Him

Mortals, join the happy chorus,
Which the morning stars began;
Father love is reigning o’er us,
Brother love binds man to man.

O come let us adore Him
(repeat)

RELATED CONTENT:
GIVE! | Check out the 2017 Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide

click to find special Christmas gift ideas & DEALS for friends & family!

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply