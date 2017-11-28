Seth & Nirva – ‘O Come Let Us Adore Him’ (exclusive)

CCM Magazine exclusively launches this acoustic video of the Integrity Music duo Seth & Nirva‘s performance of the Christmas classic, “O Come Let Us Adore Him.” To watch the video on this page, please click the “play” button above. Also, pick up Seth & Nirva’s current album, Never Alone (buy) by clicking the album cover below:

Joyful, joyful, we adore Thee,

God of glory, Lord of love;

Hearts unfold like flow’rs before Thee,

Op’ning to the sun above.

O come let us adore Him

(repeat)

All Thy works with joy surround Thee,

Earth and heav’n reflect Thy rays,

Stars and angels sing around Thee,

Center of unbroken praise.

O come let us adore Him

(repeat)

O come let us adore Him

O come let us bow before Him

Mortals, join the happy chorus,

Which the morning stars began;

Father love is reigning o’er us,

Brother love binds man to man.

O come let us adore Him

(repeat)

