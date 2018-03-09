The midwestern native who studied opera and moved to Nashville to pursue a career in country music didn’t expect to change gears and pursue a life of ministry through Christian music instead. Yet, a trip to Haiti, a game-changing conversation in front of the Pacific Ocean, and a lot of soul searching showed Heather Schnoor how to embrace the story God is writing with her life. Evidence of just part of this story is the release of her new lyric video for “Good”—to watch the video on this page, please click “play” above.

The lyric video is produced and directed by Hawk Nelson front man Jon Steingard.