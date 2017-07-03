DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!

Links:

Official article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/reviews/stephen-christian-wildfires-album-review/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-ACr

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjul1-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!a

TOC blurb: N/A

Author: Matt Conner (email: itsmattconner@gmail.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Stacie Vining / Merge PR (email: stacie@mergepr.com)

Suggested Tweets:

A. “Surprisingly straightforward worship” #CCMmag reviews @ChristianMusic #Wildfires // http://bit.ly/CCM-ACr

B. “Highlights = congregationally-ready tunes” @ChristianMusic #Wildfires // #CCMmag http://bit.ly/CCM-ACr

C. #CCMmag reviews the new @ChristianMusic album #Wildfires, read in 7/1 issue here: http://bit.ly/CCM-ACr

Suggested Insta posts:

A. “Surprisingly straightforward worship” #CCMmag reviews #StephenChristian #Anberlin #Wildfires > go to CCMmagazine.com!

B. “Highlights include congregationally-ready tunes…” #StephenChristian #Anberlin #Wildfires #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!

C. #CCMmag reviews the new #StephenChristian album #Wildfires , read in 7/1 issue > go to CCMmagazine.com!

* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.







