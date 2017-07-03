DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!

Links:

Official article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/solveig-leithaug-showing-up-time-and-again/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-SLs

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjul1-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!

TOC blurb: The award-winning Norwegian singer-songwriter reminds us that ‘time’ is simply about just showing up & trusting in God to do the rest.

Author: Andrew Greer (email: andrew@andrew-greer.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Jim Chaffee / Chaffee Management (jchaffee@chaffeemanagement.com)

* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE

Suggested tweets:

A. “The human experience offers vast angles for poetry…words I need to hear myself.” @SolveigMusic in #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-SLs

B. “Heartbreak is no discriminator of titles, status, religion, paycheck or position…” @SolveigMusic in #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-SLs

C. “Our human desire for connection is the same, & music bridges all of it.” @SolveigMusic in #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-SLs

D. “Sometimes all we can do is ‘show up’ & invite Jesus to do His thing.” @SolveigMusic in #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-SLs

Suggested Insta posts:

A. “The human experience offers vast angles for poetry. I was eager to fill the new record w/words I need to hear myself.” #SolveigLeithaug in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!

B. “I’ve seen that heartbreak is no discriminator of titles, status, religion, paycheck or position. In my view, we’ve all got stuff to overcome.” #SolveigLeithaug in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!

C. “Our human desire for connection is the same, & music bridges all of it. As I see it, Jesus does too. ” #SolveigLeithaug in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!

D. “We all can do something wherever we have our places of influence. Sometimes all we can do is ‘show up’ and be present, offer our melodies and lyrics, & invite Jesus to do His beautiful thing. ” #SolveigLeithaug in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.





Jul. 1, 2017 issue promo’s (Download: right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.





CCM logos (Download: right-click / open in new tab / save-as):

This slideshow requires JavaScript.