DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!
Links:
Official CCMmagazine.com article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/sandi-patty-features-on-film/
CCMmagazine.com short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-Pf17
TodaysChristianMusic.com short link: http://bit.ly/TCM-Pf17
Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjun15-2017
– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)
ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!
> IMPORTANT // “Share” from Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ccmmagazine/videos/10154700763993715/
TOC blurb: N/A (this content appears in BONUS section)
Author: Andrew Greer (email: andrew@andrew-greer.com)
Photos: N/A
Publicity: Anna Trent / Atkins Entertainment (atrent@atkinsent.com)
* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE
Suggested tweets:
A. #CCMmag wraps its year-plus long celebration of @SandiPattyP w/this 1-on-1 w/@agreemusic > http://bit.ly/CCM-Pf17
B. “Its been a process of saying, ‘Goodbye’ & ‘Thank you.'” @SandiPattyP w/@agreermusic > http://bit.ly/CCM-Pf17 #CCMmag
C. “I found freedom in the truth of my own journey. It was a process, but so freeing.” @SandiPattyP in #CCMmag http://bit.ly/CCM-Pf17
Suggested Insta posts:
A. #CCMmag wraps up its year-plus long celebration of #SandiPatty with this one-on-one sit-down w/ #FeaturesOnFilm host #AndrewGreer > go to CCMmagazine.com!
B. “It’s been a process of remembering funny moments & meaningful ones. And it’s been a process of saying, ‘Goodbye’ & ‘Thank you.'” #SandiPatty w/ #AndrewGreer in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!
C. “I have found freedom in the truth of my own journey. It was a process, but so unbelievably freeing.” #SandiPatty w/ #AndrewGreer in #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com!
Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.