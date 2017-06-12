DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!
Links:
Official article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/safe-house-a-foundation-for-better-days/
Short link CCM: http://bit.ly/CCM-SHfs
Short link Today’s Christian Music: http://bit.ly/TCM-SHqa
Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjun1-2017
– This article does not appear in the downloadable PDF
ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!
TOC blurb: N/A
Author: Kevin Sparkman (KSPARQ@ccmmagazine.com)
Photos: N/A
Publicity: Kristi Wells / Renaissance Movement Music (kristi@rmmusic.tv)
* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE
Suggested tweets:
A. Read as @LeginTV of @RMmusicTV describes human trafficking issue in South Africa in #CCMmag > Full: http://bit.ly/CCM-SHfs
B. Support the ongoing effort to end human trafficking, read this @RMmusicTV feat. story in #CCMmag > Full: http://bit.ly/CCM-SHfs
C. All #SafeHouse proceeds go toward building a safe haven for kids threatened by slavery… // #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-SHfs
Suggested insta posts:
A. “[Children in South Africa] have to get home before dark, otherwise they risk getting snatched up and sold off. It’s crazy.” #LeginTV of #RMmusicTV in #CCMmag > Full story at CCMmagazine.com
B. By reading and responding, you can make a difference in the fight to end human trafficking! #CCMmag > Full story at CCMmagazine.com
C. Find out why these rappers are donating ALL album sales proceeds to a #SafeHouse in South Africa > Full #CCMmag story at CCMmagazine.com
Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
CCM logos (Download: right-click / open in new tab / save-as):
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.