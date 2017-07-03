DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!

Links:

Official article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/reviews/jim-daneker-ad-alta-album-review/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-DKr

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjul1-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!a

TOC blurb: N/A

Author: Matt Conner (email: itsmattconner@gmail.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Anita Daneker (email: anita@anitadaneker.com)

Suggested Tweets:

A. “Impressive & emotional…” #CCMmag reviews @JimDaneker #AdAlta // http://bit.ly/CCM-DKr

B. 20 yrs in the making, #CCMmag reviews @JimDaneker #AdAlta // http://bit.ly/CCM-DKr

C. #CCMmag reviews the new @JimDaneker album #AdAlta, read in 7/1 issue here: http://bit.ly/CCM-DKr

Suggested Insta posts:

A. “Impressive & emotional…” #CCMmag reviews #JimDaneker #AdAlta > go to CCMmagazine.com!

B. Twenty years in the making, #CCMmag reviews #JimDaneker #AdAlta > go to CCMmagazine.com!

C. #CCMmag reviews the new #JimDaneker album #AdAlta , read in 7/1 issue > go to CCMmagazine.com!

* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.