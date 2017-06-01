DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!

Links:

Official article URL: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/reviews/gretchen-keskeys-pure-hope-album-review/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-KPHr

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMjun1-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!

TOC blurb: N/A

Author: Andy Argyrakis (email: andy@andyargyrakis.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Brian Mayes / Nashville Publicity (email: brian@nashvillepublicity.com)

Suggested tweets:

A. “Timeless & impressive…” #CCMmag revs @GretchenKeskeys #PureHope > Full: http://bit.ly/CCM-KPHr

B. “Steadfast & encouraging…” Full review of @GretchenKeskeys #PureHope in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-KPHr

C. #CCMmag reviews the @GretchenKeskeys #PureHope in 6/1 online mag > Read: http://bit.ly/CCM-KPHr

Suggested insta posts:

A. “Timeless & impressive…” #CCMmag reviews #GretchenKeskeys #PureHope > Full review at CCMmagazine.com!

B. “Steadfast & encouraging…” > Full #GretchenKeskeys #PureHope review at CCMmagazine.com!

C. #CCMmag reviews the #GretchenKeskeys #PureHope in 6/1 online mag > Read on CCMmagazine.com!

* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):