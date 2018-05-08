CCM Magazine‘s new Fun, Fashion & FABULOUS correspondent MARi recently sat down with Christian pop duo LOVECOLLIDE.
Click the “play” button above to find out about:
- their new album and tour
- their vegan lifestyle (and they show off some of their favorite vegan foods)
- the balance of fashion in the Christian music industry and more!
BONUS DOWNLOAD: For a limited time, you can download a FREE song from LOVECOLLIDE! Click HERE for a free download of “I Don’t Want It” from their new album Tired Of Basic.
