CCM Magazine‘s new Fun, Fashion & FABULOUS correspondent MARi recently sat down with Christian pop duo LOVECOLLIDE. 

Click the “play” button above to find out about:

  • their new album and tour
  • their vegan lifestyle (and they show off some of their favorite vegan foods)
  • the balance of fashion in the Christian music industry and more!

BONUS DOWNLOAD: For a limited time, you can download a FREE song from LOVECOLLIDE! Click HERE for a free download of “I Don’t Want It” from their new album Tired Of Basic.  

