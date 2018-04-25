NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Today, CCM Magazine is excited to announce that it will be working side-by-side with singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed fashionista MARi. Dubbed officially as, Fun, Fashion & FABULOUS, MARi will lock arms with Salem Media Group‘s premier contemporary Christian music online resource to contribute content focused on fashion and entertainment in, around, and beyond the Christian music and faith-based media worlds.

> Click “play” above to watch a special intro presentation from MARi, and why we are all saying, “This is not your momma’s CCM…!” (for your convenience, video will open in this page)

“Between my biological family that was very secular and an adoptive family that was very Christian, I had a balance between both musical worlds from a young age,” recalls MARi when asked about her unique musical styling. “I grew up listening to Jaci Velasquez, I love old school Mariah Carey and I also love Alicia Keys, Lecrae and tobyMac,” she continues. Responsible for these blends of flavor and variety of topics and interests, Mari Burelle-Valencia tells CCM, “I’m half Puerto Rican and half Cuban, so I’m straight up Latina and that’s played a huge role. It’s actually an awesome combination that’s really given me the motivation, passion and fire to keep on going. I think God definitely knows what He’s doing when He gives a portion to each person as I’m definitely a walking, living miracle.”

CCMmagazine.com has embraced MARi’s music since an initial introduction in 2016 at the release of her LP Treasure (Elevate/Syntax). Of her national debut release, CCM stated, “Treasure displays a slick blend of pop, dance, reggae and Latin rhythms, while always ensuring a spiritually-grounded message at every energetic burst,” and “Treasure is a blast to play and it achieves cohesion thanks to her joyful vocals and several personal stories relating to God’s faithfulness (READ full review).” In June of that year, CCMmagazine.com exclusively premiered MARi’s music video for “Made To Love”—a clip of that video can be viewed at the close of this post.

Kevin Sparkman, CCM Magazine Managing Editor says, “Bringing MARi on board is a no-brainer for us, her energy and enthusiasm for LIFE alone is a must-have for anyone—whether as a colleague or for someone to casually consume her good vibes on the internet—I can’t wait to see what she has up her sleeve as she engages the CCM Magazine audience with her brand of fun and frivolity.”

Randy Maricle, Salem Strategic Manager for Salem Media Group says, “I’m so excited to have MARi officially associated with CCM Magazine, her views on life are infectious.”

Stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, as coming soon, MARi will be featuring interviews with Newsboys‘ front man Michael Tait, The Fuel Music artists LOVECOLLIDE plus access to fun, fashion & fabulous that on MARi can provide between her New York City and Nashville homes (and everything in between!). Everyone is encouraged to engage with MARi, as she has opened up her MARi’s Mailbag via CCMmagazine.com for questions, comments…whatever! Also, please follow MARi at her web home by CLICKING HERE, and her socials at Facebook, Instagram & Twitter for ongoing updates.