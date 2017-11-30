CCM Magazine is proud to exclusively launch this acoustic video for “Be Still” by RCA Inspiration artist Travis Greene. To watch the video on this page, please click the “play” button above. Also, pick up Greene’s current album, Cross over: Live From Music City (buy) by clicking the album cover below:

We wait on You

Everybody’s moving

Everyone is going somewhere

With everything they’re trying

Just to make it

To a place where I am not there

But when the noise is over

A still small voice you will hear

I hope that you believe me

When I tell ya

That I will handle all of your cares

Just wait on me

Be still and know that I am God

Be still and know that I am God

Just trust and know that I am God

And I’m in control, I am still God

Oh, oh-oh-ooh

Oh, oh-oh-ooh

Chasing your ambitions

Try your best to be the next star

But if it’s the attention that you really want

Then I already know who you are

And I love you that way-ay-ayy

But when the noise is over

A still small voice you will hear

To get to where I’m calling you

Calling you, calling you

Just give me your faith and be still

Wait on me

Be still and know that I am God

Be still and know that I am God

Just trust and know that I am God

Oh I’m in control, I am still God

Ooh-oh, oh-ooh

Ooh-oh, oh-ooh

I am your God (ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

Just wait on me, wait on me (ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

And I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, I will be still

I will be still, You are with me

I will be still, You are with me

I will be still, You are with me

I will be still, I will be still

I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, for You are with me

I will be still, I will be still

I will be (I will be still)

I won’t move (I will be still)

I won’t move (I will be still)

I won’t move (I will be still)

Be still and know, that I am God

Be still and know, that I am God

Just trust and know, that I am God

I’m in control, I am still…

In control (in control, I am still)

In control… I am still God (in control, I am still God)

(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

I’m still God

(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

For I’m still God

(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

I’m still God, I am still God

(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)

Wait on You

I would not be moved

Teach me how to wait on You

Oh-ooh