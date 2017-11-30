CCM Magazine is proud to exclusively launch this acoustic video for “Be Still” by RCA Inspiration artist Travis Greene. To watch the video on this page, please click the “play” button above. Also, pick up Greene’s current album, Cross over: Live From Music City (buy) by clicking the album cover below:
We wait on You
Everybody’s moving
Everyone is going somewhere
With everything they’re trying
Just to make it
To a place where I am not there
But when the noise is over
A still small voice you will hear
I hope that you believe me
When I tell ya
That I will handle all of your cares
Just wait on me
Be still and know that I am God
Be still and know that I am God
Just trust and know that I am God
And I’m in control, I am still God
Oh, oh-oh-ooh
Oh, oh-oh-ooh
Chasing your ambitions
Try your best to be the next star
But if it’s the attention that you really want
Then I already know who you are
And I love you that way-ay-ayy
But when the noise is over
A still small voice you will hear
To get to where I’m calling you
Calling you, calling you
Just give me your faith and be still
Wait on me
Be still and know that I am God
Be still and know that I am God
Just trust and know that I am God
Oh I’m in control, I am still God
Ooh-oh, oh-ooh
Ooh-oh, oh-ooh
I am your God (ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
Just wait on me, wait on me (ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
And I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, I will be still
I will be still, You are with me
I will be still, You are with me
I will be still, You are with me
I will be still, I will be still
I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, for You are with me
I will be still, I will be still
I will be (I will be still)
I won’t move (I will be still)
I won’t move (I will be still)
I won’t move (I will be still)
Be still and know, that I am God
Be still and know, that I am God
Just trust and know, that I am God
I’m in control, I am still…
In control (in control, I am still)
In control… I am still God (in control, I am still God)
(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
I’m still God
(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
For I’m still God
(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
I’m still God, I am still God
(Ooh-oh, oh-ooh)
Wait on You
I would not be moved
Teach me how to wait on You
Oh-ooh
