Check out this exclusive performance of “Rodeo” from Steven Malcolm‘s latest EP, The Second City, Part 1 (buy). Malcolm performed this as part of his recent sit-down with CCM Magazine to record his Features On Film episode with host Andrew Greer. You can watch that episode, along with other recent content by checking out the RELATED CONTENT listing below.

RELATED CONTENT:

WATCH | Steven Malcolm | Features On Film

READ | Steven Malcolm – Redemption City

READ | Steven Malcolm – ‘The Second City (Part 1)’ album review

READ | Steven Malcolm – The Last Time