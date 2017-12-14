NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Worship leader, recording artist and vocal stylist Reta Watkins is thrilled to unveil “Wonderful Christmastime,” the latest music video from her innovative new holiday album, That Christmas Feeling (buy).

“Getting to cover ‘Wonderful Christmastime’ by Sir Paul McCartney with a big band, jazz arrangement was just an unbelievable thrill,” says Watkins. “And now, having the opportunity to share that song with fans as a music video is the icing on the cake!”

To view the video on this page, which was shot on location at Carpal Tunnel Studio, Ocean Way Studio, and Blackbird Studio in the Nashville, Tennessee area, please click “play” above.

That Christmas Feeling hit retail shelves on Friday, November 17, 2017, from Suite 28 Records through Naxos Of America, Inc., the nation’s leading independent classical music distributor. The album features groundbreaking, big band/jazz arrangements of Christmas classics, along with some fresh versions of more recent holiday tunes.

Watson’s new collection of holiday music is already receiving rave reviews: “Watkins is a fleet singer with a deft touch and natural warmth. This holiday offering benefits from …lively, Basie-inspired big band arrangements and smart production,” says The LA Times.

“Once you hear Reta Watkins’ gorgeous voice, it’s clear That Christmas Feeling is no ordinary Christmas album,” says Carol Banks Weber in Jazz Medium.

“One of the best new holiday offerings this season,” says Alpha Omega News.

> For more information on Reta Watkins and That Christmas Feeling, visit RetaWatkins.com