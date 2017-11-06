Singer-songwriter and Texas native Natasha Owens recently topped by the CCM Magazine offices in Nashville, TN to chat with us and perform a few songs. This video features an acoustic performance of her hit “We Will Rise” (buy single) from the album of the same name released Jul. 7, 2017 (buy). To watch the performance on this page, please click the “play” button above.

Natasha Owens - CCM Magazine

click to buy

RELATED CONTENT:
WATCH | Natasha Owens – Rising Above (CCM Magazine interview)

 

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply