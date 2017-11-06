Singer-songwriter and Texas native Natasha Owens recently topped by the CCM Magazine offices in Nashville, TN to chat with us and perform a few songs. This video features an acoustic performance of her hit “We Will Rise” (buy single) from the album of the same name released Jul. 7, 2017 (buy). To watch the performance on this page, please click the “play” button above.

