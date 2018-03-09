In anticipation of their debut album, today Nashville Life Music releases their fifth and final single, “Firm Foundation” (buy single), from their upcoming March 23, 2018 full-length release Looking Up. To watch the new live music video for “Firm Foundation” on this page, please click “play” above.

Pastored by CeCe Winans and her husband Alvin, Nashville Life Church began as a spontaneous meeting around a living room piano and is now a thriving community of worshipers. Known for its lively, fun-filled melodies and powerful, anthemic choruses, Nashville Life Music is a culturally and creatively diverse family of singers and musicians leading their church in a time of worship each week. Their songs and messages are a direct expression of their heartfelt mission to see the world filled with followers of Jesus. This anthem builds from its ambient intro and confident lead vocals to a congregation-backed outcry of the Lord being their solid rock and firm foundation.

“I will not be moved; for my feet are planted in you” echoes itself leading into the declaration of “you hold me fast, you never leave, you are the hope to which I cling. A firm foundation, my God you are.”