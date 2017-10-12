Kirk Cameron, CCM Magazine - image

Look around. Many say our nation is terribly divided … and it’s only getting worse. But while others are emphasizing the negative, Kirk Cameron believes an awakening has begun! With our nation facing increased political, racial, economic, religious, and family tensions, Cameron hosts REVIVE US 2 (buy tickets), the second National Family Meeting, live from The Museum Of The Bible in Washington, D.C.

Join Kirk and his friends—including Alex and Stephen Kendrick, Dr. Ben Carson, Joni Eareckson Tada, Ravi Zacharias, Trillia Newbell, musical guests Zach Williams and Christian Cuevas, and other special guests—for an inspiring night of hope, courage, and unity.

Following the record-breaking success of Revive Us, Kirk returns to the big screen with REVIVE US 2 live on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 with a special encore presentation Wednesday, November 1, 2017. As the family of faith, our work is just beginning…

Please watch the official trailer above by clicking “play” above or embedded below, and thank you for purchasing your tickets by clicking the poster below:

