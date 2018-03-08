See the brand new lyric video from Jordan Feliz for “Count That High” on CCMmagazine.com (Thursday, Mar. 8, 2018) before the worldwide launch begins tomorrow, Mar. 9. In this family-oriented video, you may recognize a few familiar faces, Jordan’s own handwriting (lyrics), and look out for Memphis May Fire front man and BEC Recordings artist Matty Mullins—but its the Feliz’s daughter Jolie that is the true star of this short. Stay tuned until the end for a special Feliz family message.

“Count That High” is featured on Jordan Feliz’s upcoming sophomore LP from Centricity Music titled Future (buy), available Mar. 23, 2018.

Jordan Feliz, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

 

