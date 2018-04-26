CCM Magazine recently had the blessing to meet up with singer-songwriter (and professor?) extraordinaire Jonathan McReynolds while briefly in town to also perform on local Nashville morning show TODAY In Nashville. Hailing from the greater Chicago area, McReynolds has wowed us with recent projects Life Music (buy) and Life Music: Stage Two (buy), and always enjoyed catching up with him back stage at the previous two Dove Awards (you can see his interview with host Nicole C. Mullen from last year’s show below).

We wanted to respect Jonathan’s time this day, as he was preparing to fly back home to teach his course at Chicago’s Columbia College that evening, where he serves as part-time professor. Impressive, right? Well, we were certainly impressed when he pulled out his acoustic guitar and performed this version of “Cycles” from his latest live release, Make Room (buy)—and stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for a brief Q&A session with McReynolds before he hopped on the plane to be posted soon! Please watch this video on this page by clicking the “play” button above.