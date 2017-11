days 0 3 HR 1 6 MIN 4 4 SEC 0 0

John Tibbs‘ “Heartland” video will exclusively premiere at CCMmagazine.com on Monday, Nov. 7, 2017 at 7:11 p.m. (CST) … or, “11/7 at 7:11!” Please bookmark this page and tune in! In the mean time, please pick up a copy of his current project of the same name, just recently released by clicking on the album cover below: