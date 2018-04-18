CCM Magazine‘s brand new fun, fashion & fabulous correspondent MARi comes right out of the gate with a hand-picked FREE DOWNLOAD opportunity featuring The Fuel Music artist LOVECOLLIDE. For a limited time, you can download their song “I Don’t Want It” form their new album Tired Of Basic (buy) for FREE. Just follow the simple steps below to download your FREE copy.

In the mean time, please support LOVECOLLIDE by purchasing Tired Of Basic, watching their video for “I Don’t Want It,” and connecting with MARi via MARi’s Mailbag at CCMmagazine.com—all of which can be accomplished below. Also, stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for an upcoming interview with MARi and LOVECOLLIDE, you don’t want to miss this fabulous time!