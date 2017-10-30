Oh, fall. We’re not quite ready to say goodbye yet. So here’s a batch of November releases to help you enjoy the last weeks of autumn before we start gearing up for the holidays. This month we have new records from multiple contemporary Christian music mainstays and a Christmas album by a great indie songwriter your should know. (Go ahead and sneak a listen before Thanksgiving, we won’t tell…)

Melanie Penn – Immanuel, Self-released (11/3) | If you haven’t heard Melanie Penn’s sweet pop sounds before, let her forthcoming Christmas album Immanuel (buy) be your introduction. You won’t find any bells jingling or halls decking here… instead, she’s written a batch of original Christmas songs to welcome the season. With shimmering production by her faithful collaborator Ben Shive, this is sure to be a wonderful addition to your holiday soundtrack.

