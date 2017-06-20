CURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:

CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly

TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly

CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers

TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

You’re releasing an album soon and you need to build the buzz… Try releasing a video (or other form of media) exclusively through CCMmagazine.com and TodaysChristianMusic.com, which includes prominent placement and extended social media attention. Works great for lyric videos, album covers…you name it! Of course, improve your opportunities for engagement and traffic with our available Upgrades and Add-on’s!

Free Download Campaign

> $149 (Up to 1-week flight)

> Upgrades available! Enhance your story or post with these awesome add-on’s, CLICK HERE