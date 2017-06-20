Image - CCM MagazineCURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:
CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly
TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly
CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers
TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

Get more BANG for your buck! Upgrade, enhance, and add-on to your press release, story, or post and get more engagement! Available options below—don’t see something you’d like to do, OR interested in bundling two or more of these? Talk with a friendly agent today to customize your order!

Enhanced video post, full-page & no distractions!
> One-time upgrade fee = $89 (1-month flight), $129 (lifetime)

Image - CCM Magazine

Normal view – embedded video plays within featured image slot

Image- CCM Magazine

Enhanced upgrade view – video takes over page

Home Page Featured, make a 1st impression & stand out, front-and-center!
> Top-2 slots = $299, Next-3 slots = $249 (all 1-week flights)

Image - CCM Magazine

CCMmagazine.com Home Page – Featured zone

Image - CCM Magazine

TodaysChristianMusic.com Home Page – Featured zone

Drop-down Featured, globally positioned & impactful!
> $179 (1-week flight)

Image - CCM Magazine

Drop-down feature in action on CCMmagazine.com (function is same on Today’s Christian Music)

> Looking for something else? Try our bundled packages with our Mag-Release ADs, Reach over 227,000 with our various Email ADs, or check out some of our available Wed ADs today!

