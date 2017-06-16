Image - CCM MagazineCURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:
CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly
TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly
CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers
TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

600×100 TCM Player High/Low slots (min. 20% share)
– 2-week flight = $489.00 (High slot), $449.00 (Low slot)
– 1-month flight = $949.00 (High slot), $879.00 (Low slot)

600×100 top banner, global positioning (min. 20% share)
– 2-week flight CCM/TCM = $199.00
– 1-month flight CCM/TCM = $329.00

300×250 A-slot, global positioning (min. 20% share)
– 2-week flight CCM/TCM = $179.00
– 1-month flight CCM/TCM = $299.00

300×250 B-slot, global positioning (min. 20% share)
– 2-week flight CCM/TCM = $159.00
– 1-month flight CCM/TCM = $279.00

300×125 site footer, 3-available – global positioning
– 2-week flight CCM/TCM = $99.00
– 1-month flight CCM/TCM = $179.00

Site Skin / day CCM/TCM = $99.00 (not pictured below)
Takeover/Gateway / day CCM/TCM = $99.00 (not pictured below)
– bundle / day = $174.00

Image - CCM Magazine

TodaysChristianMusic.com Player – Traffic = 500,000+ / mo.

Image - CCM Magazine

CCMmagazine.com Home Page availability

Image - CCM Magazine

CCMmagazine.com Article Page example (functionality represents majority of site) – Traffic = 100,000+ / mo.

Image - CCM Magazine

TodaysChristianMusic.com Home Page (NOTE: Article Page & AD availability functions identical to CCMmagazine.com) – Traffic = 500,000+ / mo.

 

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply