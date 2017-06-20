CURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:

CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly

TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly

CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers

TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

A Featured Story reads like a magazine article, designed to provide in-depth information about your product or service by engaging the reader into conversation—think of your favorite radio DJ chatting up his or her “favorite thing” as a transition into the next commercial break—this is the “print” version! Provide your own content (usually Q&A format), or a CCM Magazine Editor or Contributor will conduct an interview with you!

Featured Story, tell the whole story!

> $229 (typically lives in the Home Page rotator, above-the-fold, for 1-month)

> Upgrades available! Enhance your story or post with these awesome add-on’s, CLICK HERE

> Upgrades available! Enhance your story or post with these awesome add-on’s, CLICK HERE