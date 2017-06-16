Image - CCM MagazineSpecifications (see images below for examples on how these apply):
> Currently sends to over 227,000 engaged subscribers

– Spotlight 600×100 = $179 (above fold)
– Featured Story spotlight = $179 (above fold)
– – $319.00 to bundle Spotlight 600×100/Featured Story spotlight
– 600×100 below the fold (not pictured) = $109
– 300×250 (below fold, 2 available per row) = $89/ea.
– 1-Up below fold (ex: video/media feature) = $89
– 300×125 below fold (3 available) = $69/ea.
– – Other bundle options are available, please contact us today!

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter ABOVE FOLD – sends to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter MID-SECTION – sends to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter BOTTOM – sends to 227,000+

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Staff

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

Leave a Reply