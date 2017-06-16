Dedicated sends & a la carte AD opportunities! | In addition to its issue-specific eBlasts with every magazine release on the 1st and 15th of the month, CCM Magazine publishes its weekly newsletter—CCM Magazine—This Week—every Tuesday. Typical content flow for our This Week newsletter starts with a Spotlight section that highlights the new or current issue’s Cover or Main Feature—included in this above-the-fold section is an opportunity for prime banners and a Featured Story (advertorial) upgrade availability. The Mid-section incorporates the latest in CCM News with featured spots and an attractive banner that leads headline-seekers to our NEWS landing page at CCMmagazine.com—this section gives advertisers an opportunity for various 1-up banners, including a large section where we often feature items like video premieres, for example. The Lower-section offers a 3-up editorial feature slot that is usually linked to the Subject Line teaser—smaller banners are also available in this section.

Of course, if you want 100% of the voice in an email send, we have Dedicated eBlast opportunities available that are open for delivery on any day of the week with the exception of Tuesdays. CCM Magazine exclusively uses Emma as its Email Service Provider, so you know that your emails and ADs will always look top-notch!

Check out these awesome email packages, now available:

> Dedicated eBlast

> Tuesday CCM Magazine—This Week e-Newsletter ADs