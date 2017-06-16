CURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:

CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly

TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly

Email subscribers (CCM only – no lists for TCM): 227,000+

CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers

TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

Specifications (see images below for examples on how these apply):

– 300×250 issue eBlast to 227,000+ (banner top)

– Everything below receives 2-week flight (begins either 1st or 15th every month):

— 300×250 site banner (C, D, E-slot; first come, first served – excludes Home Page)

— 300×250 email banner (newsletter, 1 week)

— Half-page 3×4.5 in-issue PDF (not pictured below)

Unlocked discounts for purchasing “Backer B:”

– 10% off 600×100 Banner AD for CCM/TCM (top, 2-week flight)

– 10% off Site skin purchase (discount applied one-time—not pictured below)

– 10% off Takeover/Gateway purchase (discount applied one-time—not pictured below)

– 5% off TCM Player banner (B-slot)