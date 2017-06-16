Image - CCM MagazineCURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:
CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly
TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly
Email subscribers (CCM only – no lists for TCM): 227,000+
CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers
TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

Specifications (see images below for examples on how these apply):
– 300×250 issue eBlast to 227,000+ (banner top)
– Everything below receives 2-week flight (begins either 1st or 15th every month):
— 300×250 site banner (B-slot)
— 300×250 email banner (newsletter, 2 weeks)
— Full Page 6×9 in-issue PDF (non-prime—not pictured below)

Unlocked discounts for purchasing “Backer A:”
– 17.5% off 600×100 Banner AD for CCM/TCM (top, 2-week flight)
– 15% off Site skin purchase (discount applied one-time—not pictured below)
– 15% off Takeover/Gateway purchase (discount applied one-time—not pictured below)
– 7.5% off TCM Player banner (B-slot)

Image - CCM Magazine

Issue eBlast example – sends 2x/mo to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

CCMmagazine.com Home Page – Traffic = 100,000+ / mo.

Image - CCM Magazine

CCMmagazine.com Article Page example (functionality represents majority of site) – Traffic = 100,000+ / mo.

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter ABOVE FOLD – sends to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter MID-SECTION – sends to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Tuesday newsletter BOTTOM – sends to 227,000+

Image - CCM Magazine

TodaysChristianMusic.com Player – Traffic = 500,000+ / mo.

Image - CCM Magazine

TodaysChristianMusic.com Home Page (NOTE: Article Page & AD availability functions identical to CCMmagazine.com in most situations, with slight variations in some situations) – Traffic = 500,000+ / mo.

