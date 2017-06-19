Image - CCM MagazineCURRENT BRAND INFO / REACH:
CCMmagazine.com site traffic: 100,000+ avg. monthly
TodaysChristianMusic.com site traffic: 500,000+ avg. monthly
CCM socials: Facebook: 41,500+ likes; Twitter: 16,800+ followers; Instagram: 3,700+ followers
TCM socials: Facebook: 47,000+ likes; Twitter: 10,000+ followers; Instagram: new

Article/Content-specific AD spots (non-prime) are affordable options for your AD campaigns. These ADs appear across the majority of the site and below the typical fold-line—OR, conversely, not on the Home Page, above the fold, or within the footer (prime/global slots). You can buy these slots a la carte as detailed below, or in packaged options like in our Mag-Release ADs.

300×250 C-E slots, below-the-fold positioning (min. 20% share)
– 2-week flight CCM/TCM = $129.00
– 1-month flight CCM/TCM = $249.00

Image - CCM Magazine

CCM Magazine Article Page – Traffic = 100,000+ / mo.

Notice: The information in the post above may have been formatted to suit this website, but is not necessarily material originally created by, or is exclusive to CCM Magazine. CCM Magazine is a part of the Salem Media Group, America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider and magazine and book publisher targeting Christian audiences.

