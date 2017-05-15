We Are Leo – ‘The Rush & The Roar’ album review

The release of We Are Leo’s follow-up to 2014’s Fightback Soundtrack (buy) has been postponed until now, leaving fans waiting a bit longer than they’d like for The Rush & the Roar (buy “Dimensions” single). Fortunately, the band’s catchy pop prowess is still on display on their sophomore album, especially on tracks like “Dimensions,” “CRZY AWSM,” and “The Way That I Feel Now.” For anyone who’s worried that the time between albums has zapped their youthful zeal or emotional pop appeal, you need not worry. We Are Leo is the perfect dance-pop soundtrack for youth groups (or groups who want to feel young again).

