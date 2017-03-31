The Case For Christ, CCM Magazine - image
Various Artists – ‘The Case For Christ Soundtrack’ album review
Matt Conner

The Case For Christ, CCM Magazine - imageVarious worship leaders and worship teams from churches all over the United States have come together to form the soundtrack for the new feature film, The Case For Christ. J.T. Murell, worship pastor at Lifechurch.tv, sings the title track, a creedal chorus for the Christian faith. Several other songs follow suit with titles like “The Evidence” and a trio of belief-centric songs: “Believe,” “I Believe” and “I Believe You Are Christ.” Christian Ross’s slower offering “Your Moment Has Come” ushers listeners into a decisive moment after hearing the lyrical statements of faith, providing a listening experience that culminates with an invitation, much like its source material.

About The Author

Matt Conner
Contributing Editor

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.

