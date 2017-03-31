Various Artists – ‘The Case For Christ Soundtrack’ album review

Various worship leaders and worship teams from churches all over the United States have come together to form the soundtrack for the new feature film, The Case For Christ. J.T. Murell, worship pastor at Lifechurch.tv, sings the title track, a creedal chorus for the Christian faith. Several other songs follow suit with titles like “The Evidence” and a trio of belief-centric songs: “Believe,” “I Believe” and “I Believe You Are Christ.” Christian Ross’s slower offering “Your Moment Has Come” ushers listeners into a decisive moment after hearing the lyrical statements of faith, providing a listening experience that culminates with an invitation, much like its source material.