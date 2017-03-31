Selah. CCM Magazine - image
Selah – ‘Unbreakable’ album review
Label:

Curb Records

For Fans Of:

David Phelps, Josh Groban, Avalon

We Like:

“Broken Ladders”

Vocal trio Selah, currently comprised of Todd Smith, Allan Hall and Amy Perry, return with their first non-compilation collection in nearly three years. The results find the eight-time Dove Award-winners turning in an inspirational batch split between originals, covers of fellow Christian artists and a selection of classic hymns. The variety-filled project includes the group’s first-ever flirtation with ‘80s-centric dance beats on the bubbly title cut, the African-influenced “This Little Light Of Mine (He Will Shine)” and a clever combination of “Got Any Rivers” with lauded singer-songwriter Leslie Phillips’ “Carry You.” Add in some production by Charlie Peacock and a guest appearance by Ron Block of Alison Krauss & Union Station (to name but a few of the many noteworthy collaborations), and Selah soars back even more Unbreakable (buy) than before.

About The Author

Andy Argyrakis
Contributing Editor

Andy Argyrakis is a Chicago-based entertainment writer/photographer who appears in the Chicago Tribune, Illinois Entertainer, Daily Journal, Concert Livewire, Hear/Say Magazine and Image Chicago (to name a few). Additional photo credits include Fuse TV, Live Nation, Nikon, Pollstar, Celebrity Access, Paste Magazine, MTV.com and Vibe.com. He’s also the author/narrator of "Access Matthews" (an audio CD tracing the career of Dave Matthews Band) and spends considerable time on tour, including outings with Arlo Guthrie, The Guess Who, Madina Lake (on Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution) and Gospel Music Channel’s "Gospel Dream" (where he served as season one judge).

