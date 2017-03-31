Jaci Velasquez – ‘Trust/Confío’ album review

On her first full-length project in more than five years, Jaci Velasquez showcases her personal and worshipful side with contemporary-Latin pop stylings and a lovely voice that sounds like it’s barely taken a break. The singer-songwriter’s Integrity Music debut actually comes in two forms, the entirely English Trust (buy) and its Spanish companion Confío (buy), though no matter one’s primary language, the selections come from a Heavenly Place (to quote the title of her platinum-plus national debut from 1996—buy). Throughout it all, Velasquez repeatedly offers praises and speaks of her entire surrender to the Lord, including juggling her role as the wife of fellow recording artist Nic Gonzales (of Salvador fame), a mother of two young boys (including one with special needs) and a traveling musician who continues to attract international acclaim.

