Greg Sykes, CCM Magazine - image
Greg Sykes – ‘Reverse’ album review
4 Overall Score

Label:

Integrity Music

For Fans Of:

Chris August, Chris Sligh

We Like:

“Reverse”

Greg Sykes – ‘Reverse’ album review

Matt Conner
Greg Sykes, CCM Magazine - image

click to buy

Amid a touted career as a worship leader and co-writer for other artists, including All Sons & Daughters, Paul Baloche, Jaci Velasquez and Meredith Andrews, Greg Sykes is finally making his solo debut with Reverse (buy), a slick new pop EP with Integrity Music. Sykes’ new EP speaks to God’s ability to work in any situation, a message sent on the inventive title track and the more straightforward “Impossible.” Both songs sound ready for radio, as does the EP’s opener “Just The Beginning.” Sykes closes the set with a clear picture of his worship background with the stirring “Need You Now.” If an EP is supposed to be an intro of sorts, then Sykes does well to show off a smart radio-friendly pop side with a worshipful heart.

> SAMPLE ALBUM on AmazonMP3.com

Check out more great articles Click hereView our sponsored ads

About The Author

Matt Conner
Contributing Editor

Matt Conner is a writer/editor who has interviewed approximately 2,000 musicians, authors, directors, actors and other artists. He’s the Managing Editor for PledgeMusic, a former editor with Vox Media, and writes regularly for numerous print- and web-based publications, including Under the Radar, Relevant and the Indianapolis Star.