Greg Sykes – ‘Reverse’ album review

Amid a touted career as a worship leader and co-writer for other artists, including All Sons & Daughters, Paul Baloche, Jaci Velasquez and Meredith Andrews, Greg Sykes is finally making his solo debut with Reverse (buy), a slick new pop EP with Integrity Music. Sykes’ new EP speaks to God’s ability to work in any situation, a message sent on the inventive title track and the more straightforward “Impossible.” Both songs sound ready for radio, as does the EP’s opener “Just The Beginning.” Sykes closes the set with a clear picture of his worship background with the stirring “Need You Now.” If an EP is supposed to be an intro of sorts, then Sykes does well to show off a smart radio-friendly pop side with a worshipful heart.

