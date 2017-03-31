David Phelps – ‘Hymnal’ album review

The musical prelude that opens David Phelps’ new album, Hymnal (buy), serves as a sonic forerunner for what the listener can expect from this 18-track set. Phelps’ presence already guarantees an incredible vocal performance, and the title succinctly tells the album’s inspiration and content, but the eclectic prelude eventually gives way to a wider variety of arrangements than you might expect. The plaintive “In The Garden” is followed by the punchy strings of “How Great Thou Art.” A spirited “Battle Hymn Of The Republic” comes before an a cappella version of “Amazing Grace.” Phelps’ vocal is the highlight, especially on “It Is Well,” and longtime Gaither Vocal Band fans will love this new hymns project from one of the most talented singers in the industry.

