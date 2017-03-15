Colton Dixon – ‘Identity’ album review
Colton Dixon – ‘Identity’ album review

For his third proper project, Colton Dixon builds upon his alternative rock base with an even greater pop sensibility steeped in electronic elements. The changes are immediately noticeable but welcome and they seamlessly bond together thanks to his versatile, American Idol-sized voice. Lyrically speaking, Dixon also takes a more conceptual turn, urging listeners not to base their self-worth in career, social status, successes or shortcomings, but rather, knowing they are all children of God. Along the way, the collection also includes a handful of spoken word interludes to further convey those points, assuring this contagious batch of ear candy is stocked with plenty of meat in the message.

