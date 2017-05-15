Abigail Duhon, CCM Magazine - image
Abigail Duhon – ‘Abigail Duhon’ album review
DREAM Records

Fifth Harmony, Julianna Zobrist, Carmen Justice

“Give Me More”

Kevin Sparkman

When it comes to talent, teenager Abigail Duhon has plenty to go around. Good thing, as since she was ten years old Duhon has been recording and releasing award-winning music, sharing the stage with the likes of Newsboys, for King & Country, and is a regular at major music festivals. When it comes to her latest EP, Duhon sticks to her strong-suit of dance-infused feel-good power-pop, which, along with her lyrical content, is always a good thing. This enjoyable batch of songs grooves nicely, and will have listeners tapping their feet and dancers moving theirs. Power-ballad “I’m Not Ashamed” nods to her role as Chloe in the 2016 film of the same name, that was a Pure Flix production of Rachel Scott’s life surrounding the Columbine High School tragedy. Proving her versatility, Duhon wraps the EP with another medium-tempo number, “More Than Gold,” showcasing her vocal abilities.

About The Author

Kevin Sparkman
Managing Editor

After both on-stage and front-office experience in the Christian recording industry, (including co-founding Exit 3 Entertainment, Inc. and General Manager of hip-hop label Beatmart Recordings), Sparkman returned to Salem in 2014 from a Dir. of Communications position in the United Methodist Church. He became the Managing Editor of CCM Magazine in January 2015.

