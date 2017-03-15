Aaron Shust – ‘Love Made A Way’ album review

If you’ve ever seen Aaron Shust in concert, then you’ll be pleased to know the Centricity Music artist’s first live release stays true to the real thing. Bringing together imaginative takes on live favorites and worship favorites, including tracks from Elevation Worship, Hillsong UNITED and Bethel Music, Love Made A Way (buy) offers an intimate worshipful set for which Shust’s fans have been asking. “Heartbeat” is a compelling opening track, as is “God Of Brilliant Lights,” but it’s great to hear worship favorites like “Ever Be” and “Cornerstone” alongside the headliner’s biggest hits like “My Hope Is In You” and “My Savior My God.” Shust’s heart as a worship leader is readily apparent on this new album that brings the listener in close to a meaningful, heartfelt set.

> SAMPLE ALBUM on AmazonMP3.com