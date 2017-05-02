DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!

Links:

Official article URL: http://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/selah-milestones-moments/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-Ssf

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMmay1-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!

TOC blurb: The vocal troupe has come full circle in their now twenty-year career—opening doors and recalling it all when they first knew Jesus

Author: Kevin Sparkman (email: KSPARQ@CCMmagazine.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Emily Kohl / Turning Point PR (email: emily@turningpointpr.com)

* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE

Suggested tweets:

A. “By sharing our testimonies, I hope it brings others to Jesus” @ToddSmithOnline @SelahOnine #CCMmag > Full story: http://bit.ly/CCM-Ssf

B. “The way to stand w/believers in persecution-share the Gospel” @ToddSmithOnline @SelahOnine #CCMmag > Full story: http://bit.ly/CCM-Ssf

C. “When people internalize hymns they also internalize the Word” @ToddSmithOnline @SelahOnine #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-Ssf

D. “Hymns are honest & people respond to that even when its bittersweet” @AmyNPerry @SelahOnline #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-Ssf

Suggested insta posts:

A. “By sharing our testimonies, I hope it brings others to Jesus while encouraging us to share our faith” #ToddSmith of #Selah in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com

B. “The greatest way to stand with believers in persecution is to share the Gospel with the people in our areas of influence” #ToddSmith of #Selah in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com

C. “Hymns are great songs that draw so much from the truths of the Bible. When people internalize hymns, in many cases they are also internalizing the Word of God” #ToddSmith of #Selah in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com

D. “Hymns are honest & people respond to that even when its bittersweet” #AmyPerry of #Selah in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.





Issue graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.



