DISCLAIMER: PLEASE DO NOT MAKE THIS PAGE PUBLIC OR SHARE WITH ANY UNAUTHORIZED PERSONNEL. THIS RESOURCE IS FOR APPROVED PRESS AND PERSONNEL ONLY. THANK YOU!
Links:
Official article URL: http://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/mercyme-a-lifetime-in-the-making/
Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-MMcs
Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMmay1-2017
– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)
ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!
TOC blurb: When unrealistic expectations are revealed for what they are, Bart & the boys finally make music their way—and have never been happier.
Author: Matt Conner (email: itsmattconner@gmail.com)
Photos: N/A
Publicity: Velvet Kelm/ The M Collective (email: velvet@themcollective.com)
* Advertise with CCM Magazine! CLICK HERE
Suggested tweets:
A. “Some think #PopMusic is like shooting fish in a barrel but its the hardest to write” @BartMillard @MercyMe #CCMmag > Full story: http://bit.ly/CCM-MMcs
B. “Everything that’s current actually hearkens back to everything I loved about music growing up” @BartMillard @MercyMe #CCMmag > Full story: http://bit.ly/CCM-MMcs
C. “I couldn’t keep filling out this eternal to-do list. I knew there had to be something better.” @BartMillard @MercyMe #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-MMcs
D. “When we stopped caring in a good way, we started falling in love w/music again” @BartMillard @MercyMe #CCMmag // http://bit.ly/CCM-MMcs
Suggested insta posts:
A. “Some people think writing #PopMusic is like shooting fish in a barrel, but I think it’s the hardest music to write…” #BartMillard of #MercyMe in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com
B. “Everything that’s current actually hearkens back to everything I loved about music growing up” #BartMillard of #MercyMe in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com
C. “On a spiritual level, I couldn’t keep trying to fill out this eternal to-do list. I knew there had to be something better than this” #BartMillard of #MercyMe in #CCMmag > Full story on CCMmagazine.com
D. “When we stopped caring in a good way, we started falling in love w/music again” #BartMillard of #MercyMe in #CCMmag > Full story for FREE on CCMmagazine.com
Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Issue graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.