Links:

Official article URL: http://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/hollyn-true/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-Hcs

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMmar15-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!

Cover line: Nothing’s a “sure thing?” Led by the heart, Gotee’s gal delivers by way of new directions

TOC blurb: Nothing is really a “sure thing,” but you can bet on Hollyn to always and only deliver from the heart. As-is.

Author: David Daniels (email: drdaniels87@gmail.com)

Photos: All Hollyn photos – Lee Steffen

Publicity: Lori Mahon / Merge PR (email: lori@mergepr.com)

Suggested tweets:

A. “I realized, I can’t live w/o the love from my community & their support” @iamhollyn in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-Hcs

B. “I want to make music about what I believe in…so I did” @iamhollyn in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-Hcs

C. “I’m glad we fought for this project [in this way]…” @iamhollyn in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-Hcs

D. Read @iamhollyn #CCMmag cover story FREE here: http://bit.ly/CCM-Hcs // @goteerecords

Suggested insta posts:

A. “I realized, at the end of the day, I can’t live without the love from my community & their support…” #Hollyn in current #CCMmag cover story! > go to CCMmagazine.com to read FREE! // #GoteeRecords #OneWayConversations

B. “I’m a believer—& I want to make music about what I believe in, so I did…” #Hollyn in current #CCMmag cover story! > go to CCMmagazine.com to read FREE! // #GoteeRecords #OneWayConversations

C. “I’m glad that we did it, & I’m glad that we pushed & fought for this project [in this way]…” #Hollyn in current #CCMmag cover story! > go to CCMmagazine.com to read FREE! // #GoteeRecords #OneWayConversations

D. #Hollyn is on the cover of the current #CCMmag – read her story from FREE at CCMmagazine.com today! // #GoteeRecords #OneWayConversations

Issue graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.



