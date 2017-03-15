Links:

Official article URL: http://www.ccmmagazine.com/features/david-dunn-the-color-of-hope/

Short link: http://bit.ly/CCM-DDsf

Magazine TOC short link: http://bit.ly/CCMmar15-2017

– Downloadable PDF magazine (full issue) can be accessed at the bottom of the TOC page (complete form to download)

ATTN: All short (“bit.ly”) links are case sensitive!

TOC blurb: With his latest release, can David Dunn help to paint the bigger picture of hope when tragedy leaves unanswered questions?

Author: Matt Conner (email: itsmattconner@gmail.com)

Photos: N/A

Publicity: Lori Mahon / Merge PR (email: lori@mergepr.com)

Suggested tweets:

A. “We humans have a hard time w/not having answers, even when there’s no answer.” @davidtdunn in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-DDsf

B. “I have a hard time being vulnerable-ironic b/c that’s what I do with music…” @davidtdunn in #CCMmag > http://bit.ly/CCM-DDsf

C. Read @davidtdunn feature in current #CCMmag for FREE here: http://bit.ly/CCM-DDsf // #YellowBalloons

Suggested insta posts:

A. “We humans have a really hard time with not having answers, even if the answer is that there is no answer.” #DavidDunn in the current #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com to read FREE! // #YellowBalloons

B. “I have a hard time being vulnerable w/people, which is ironic because that’s what I do with music…” #DavidDunn in the current #CCMmag > go to CCMmagazine.com to read FREE! // #YellowBalloons

C. Read #DavidDunn feature in current #CCMmag for FREE here at CCMmagazine.com // #YellowBalloons

Article graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.



Issue graphics (right-click / open in new tab / save-as):



This slideshow requires JavaScript.