In just a few weeks (March 3, 2017 to be exact) The Shack will finally hit theaters worldwide. Take it from someone who has experienced it now two times, you will want to go see this movie (don’t just wait for the DVD—go and experience it in its big-screen glory…later, bring it home and watch it again). And if you have read the book (it also won’t matter how long it’s been since you’ve actually turned its pages), especially don’t miss this movie!

It’s a given that the reach this story will have over the coming months will expand exponentially—naturally, films have a way of doing that. Unfortunately, it will probably also be a given that more “critics” will come crawling out of the woodwork. As author William Paul Young hilariously stated in our recent chat for this issue’s cover story, “They’re the ones who won’t read the book [or in this case, see the movie] and will hate it.” But rather than defending the movie here, specifically, I’ll attempt to stress an interesting point: As you watch this film, this visible thing, pay close attention to what’s happening with the invisible.

Of course, the story of The Shack (buy) brings the unseen (The Father, The Son, and The Holy Spirit) into visual interpretation, you will see their beauty and color right in front of your eyes—but it’s really all still about, Unless a person submits to this original creation—the ‘wind-hovering-over-the-water’ creation, the invisible moving the visible, a baptism into a new life—it’s not possible to enter God’s kingdom. (John 3:5-6 MSG). We can be so much like Nicodemus, easily distracted by anything and everything (like books, movies, interpretations, gender, skin color, etc.), and could potentially miss the big picture. Jesus is talking, will you be moved?

