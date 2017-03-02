WILMINGTON, NC—Girder Music launched the first Christian vinyl subscription box called Redemption Vinyl at RedemptionVinyl.com.

“RedemptionVinyl.com is a curated vinyl subscription box of new and old Christian artist. It was born out of the desire to help Christian music lovers find their favorite music and build their vinyl collections,” said Greg Hays, founder of Girder Music. “Albums are handpicked from a selection of hundreds of Christian titles. Some are rare, factory sealed, vintage and almost impossible to find elsewhere. Others are new modern 180 grams vinyl from today’s top Christian artists.”

Redemption Vinyl has subscription plans that cost as low as $21 per month plus shipping. A typical box includes two or three new, factory sealed vinyl, depending on the plan, in-depth descriptions of the albums, a hand-written note from the curator, as well as other extras.

“The way it works is subscribers choose their musical style—either rock, heavy, contemporary, alternative, gospel or a mix, the number of vinyl they would like to receive each month, and the length of their subscription. It’s as simple as that!” said Dakota Foskey, Director of Customer Service. “From there our team of curators hand-pick the vinyl, and pack it with bonus items. Subscribers can log in anytime and change their music preferences to receive something different each month.

Redemption Vinyl has the largest vinyl inventory in Christian music. The inventory includes today’s hottest titles and top artists, as well as vintage titles and artists from the 70’s and 80’s.

Redemption Vinyl is operated by Girder Music, LLC.