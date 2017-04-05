Beginning Friday, April 7, 2017, and every Friday through mid-May, CCM Magazine will exclusively release unique “story behind the song” videos from MercyMe highlighting tracks from their latest release Lifer (Mar. 31, 2017 via FairTrade Services—buy). The videos will only be available for viewing on CCMmagazine.com for a 24-hour period each release Friday before being released on MercyMe’s VEVO Channel.

MercyMe will once again grace the cover of CCM Magazine for its May 1, 2017 issue, including a cover story interview with front man Bart Millard.

To watch the story behind their new album Lifer on this page, please click the “play” button above. The band has also previously released the story behind their song “We Win” from Lifer, which can be viewed at the bottom of this post.

Upcoming MercyMe, CCM Magazine Lifer “story behind the song” video release schedule:

Friday, Apr. 7: “Grace Got You”

Friday, Apr. 14: “You Found Me”

Friday, Apr. 21: “Best News Ever”

Friday, Apr. 28: “Happy Dance”

Friday, May 5: “Heaven’s Here”

Friday, May 12: “Ghost”