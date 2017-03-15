NASHVILLE, Tenn. —released its newly revised Bible translation in print form today. The full text of the(CSB) is available at www.CSBible.com.As a revision of the Holman Christian Standard Bible (HCSB), the CSB balances linguistic precision to the original languages and readability in contemporary English.“We believe this is a translation that combines accuracy and readability without compromise,” said Trevin Wax, Bible and reference publisher at B&H Publishing Group, part of LifeWay Christian Resources.

Independent research from the Global Bible Initiative reported the CSB had the best combination of adherence to the original text and readability for a modern audience.

“With the CSB, Bible readers and teachers can rest assured they have a translation that communicates ancient truths to a contemporary audience as faithfully and clearly as possible,” Wax said.

More than 100 Bible scholars from 17 denominations translated the HCSB from the original Hebrew and Greek manuscripts.

The CSB revision and oversight committee, a team of top biblical scholars, incorporated advances in biblical scholarship since the original translation, as well as input from Bible scholars, pastors and readers to provide an accurate and readable translation.

“This team has delivered a translation that hits the sweet spot between fidelity and readability,” Wax said.

Tom Schreiner, professor of New Testament interpretation at Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and David Allen, dean and professor of preaching at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, co-chaired the multi-denominational committee.

LifeWay President and CEO Thom S. Rainer said he was excited about the release of the CSB. “We know millions of pastors, teachers and Bible readers have a commitment to God’s Word. At LifeWay, we share that commitment.

“Because God’s Word is faithful and true, we wanted to provide a translation that is faithful to the original text, while being highly readable,” Rainer said. “I believe the CSB will engage more people in reading and sharing God’s Word.”

Already, the CSB has been endorsed by numerous pastors including Tony Evans, Robby Gallaty, Eric Mason and Derwin Gray, as well as Bible teachers Kelly Minter, Lisa Harper and the team behind the popular women’s Bible study, She Reads Truth.

For Wax, who also serves as a teaching pastor, the CSB makes an easy transition from the pastor’s study to the pulpit. “As a pastor, I’ve grown more confident in the CSB’s accuracy and precision,” he said. “It is a text I can use for sermon preparation and serious Bible study.”

He also believes the new revision makes discipleship and evangelism easier. “Because it is clear and easy to read, I can share it with people who are new to the Word of God as well as those who are already regular Bible readers.”

A full version of the CSB is available at Read.CSBible.com. The translation is available through other Bible apps and websites, along with retail stores.